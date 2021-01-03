Wisconsin women’s basketball falls to Minnesota in OT

MADISON (WKOW)- The Wisconsin women's basketball team played host to Minnesota on Sunday afternoon. The Gophers came out victorious in overtime 88-83.

The Badgers were outscored in the first quarter 22-11 and clawed their way back to extend the game. Wisconsin shot 58% from the field. Julie Pospisilova had a team high and career high 28 points. Sydney Hilliard had a double-double with 21 points and 11 assists.

The Badgers bench only had nine points. They also had 21 turnovers in the game which the Gophers turned into 25 points.

In overtime, Wisconsin was trailing 82-20 with 24 seconds left when Badgers Head Coach Jonathan Tsipis called a timeout that he did not have. This led to made free throws on the other end for Minnesota.

"I've been doing this a long time and it's unacceptable for us to call a timeout when we don't have one, and that's not on our kids, that's us knowing that and that's obviously me."

The Badgers fall to 3-4 and 0-4 in conference play. They will host Northwestern on Wednesday.