Assembly Dems sit out in-person inauguration, accusing GOP of unsafe practices

MADISON (WKOW) -- On the day lawmakers took their oaths to begin a new two-year session at the Capitol, only Republicans sat in the Assembly chamber Monday. Democratic lawmakers said they believed it was unsafe to participate, citing the Republican majority's decision to encourage mask wearing but not require it for the ceremony.

Assembly Speaker Robin Vos (R-Rochester) told the GOP Assembly members after their swearing-in he trusted them to make the wise and prudent decisions for their families both Monday and throughout the upcoming session.

"I think we have the tools to follow the CDC guidelines and things like that," said Rep. Mark Born (R-Beaver Dam). "I've seen most people here wearing masks today."

Democrats in the Assembly held a virtual press call before the inauguration. Members said they felt Republican leaders were sending the wrong message by not requiring masks or social distancing as COVID-19 had killed 4,884 people in Wisconsin as of Monday.

"There seems to be sort of this, I don't know what it is, Wild West sort of 'let's actually do the opposite of what we should be doing,'" said Assembly Minority Leader Gordon Hintz (D-Oshkosh). "As if it has some sort of demonstration of being strong and wrong."

Democrats on the call said they wanted GOP committee chairs to allow for virtual participation in committee meetings and for floor votes.

"Obviously, there are logistics to work our with virtual participation but I think we in the Assembly had a very successful virtual session in April," said Rep. Mark Spreitzer (D-Beloit). "We would hope to continue that model both for session and in committee."

Democratic lawmakers were sworn in virtually over the past week. Some also held isolated outdoor ceremonies, including incoming Rep. Francesca Hong (D-Madison).

It was a deep honor to be sworn in by Former Representative & now Judge @ChrisTaylorWI as Representative for the 76th. Wearing the South Korean Hanbok inspired by @StricklandforWA! It’s my privilege to serve. pic.twitter.com/a6bGH0ZhI2 — Francesca Hong (@FrancescaHongWI) January 4, 2021

Such virtual options were allowed last spring but Republican leaders have so far indicated they'd like to conduct all business in-person in the 2021-22 session.

"Much like other places of business, we have the guidelines we need to operate safely," Born said. "That's why we're here today, to do our jobs like a lot of other people in Wisconsin do."