Beloit woman accused in death of man changing flat tire faces homicide charge

BELOIT (WKOW) -- Beloit police have released the name of a woman who allegedly killed a man when she hit him with her vehicle while she was intoxicated.

A spokesperson for the city of Beloit identified the woman as Alexa R. Simpson, 27, Beloit.

Police arrested Simpson for homicide by intoxicated use of a motor vehicle.

The man, a 24-year-old from the town of Beloit, had been changing a flat tire on his vehicle in the area of Fourth and Maple. Another vehicle had stopped to help.

Simpson allegedly hit the assisting vehicle around 8:30 p.m. Sunday, pinning the man between the two parked autos.

He was taken to a local hospital where he was declared dead.

Beloit Police say the incident is still under investigation, and Wisconsin State Patrol assisted with accident reconstruction.

Simpson is scheduled to make an appearance in Rock County Court at 3 p.m. Monday, the spokesperson said.