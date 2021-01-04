Authorities release name of Madison man found dead in Reindahl Park

MADISON (WKOW) -- Authorities have identified the body of a man found dead in Madison's Reindahl Park last month.

Two people out for a walk found Chase W. Strunk, 30, from Madison, dead near a path on the morning of Dec. 26.

The Dane County Medical Examiner's Office released the name in a press release Monday.

Authorities did not say how Strunk died.

"A forensic autopsy was completed at the Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office on 12-29-2020," the press release said. "Preliminary results from that autopsy are pending further study and investigation."

The death remains under investigation by the Madison Police Department and the Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Strunk is the second dead body found in that same park this year. 54-year-old Tyrone Flood was found dead in the park in September.

The Dane County District Attorney's Office charged two men in connection to Flood's death, but officials accused neither of homicide.