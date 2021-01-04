Highway 19 in Sun Prairie reopens following injury crash

UPDATE (WKOW) -- All lanes of Highway 19 in Sun Prairie are back open following a crash Monday evening.

An ambulance and police responded to a crash with injuries at 6:12 p.m., according to Dane County dispatchers.

The crash and its response closed the westbound lanes of the highway at the U.S. 151 exit.

Lanes reopened at 6:44 p.m.

