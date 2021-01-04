Dane County exec slams Legislative leaders for not requiring masks

MADISON (WKOW) -- As the new Legislative session gets underway later today in Madison, Dane County Executive Joe Parisi issued some harsh words for leadership over not requiring members to wear masks to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

"After 351,000 American deaths due to Covid-19, including over 5,200 right here in Wisconsin, it's unconscionable that leaders in the State Legislature are still sending mixed messages over the importance of masks," Parisi said in a statement.

The Legislature should send a clear message that needless sickness and death are no longer OK.

Wisconsin Assembly Democrats said they might skip the inauguration which begins at 2 p.m. Monday because Republicans aren’t requiring masks in the chamber.

Minority Leader Gordon Hintz says there’s no need to attend in person and risk spreading the coronavirus.

Democratic Gov. Tony Evers swore in all 38 Assembly Democrats virtually on Monday so they don’t need to attend next week’s ceremony to start their terms.

Assembly Speaker Robin Vos said in a statement last week that lawmakers would be asked to wear masks during the new two-year session but didn’t say they would be required.

In the statement, Parisi said even though Dane County is Wisconsin's second-largest county, it remains among the counties with the fewest per capita Covid-19 cases, "because we embraced science from the get-go."

The Associated Press contributed to this story.