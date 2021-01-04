DC mayor calls in National Guard ahead of pro-Trump protests

WASHINGTON (AP) — The nation’s capital has mobilized the National Guard ahead of planned protests in Washington by President Donald Trump’s supporters as Congress votes Wednesday on affirming Joe Biden’s election victory. Trump’s supporters are planning to rally in Washington on Tuesday and Wednesday, seeking to bolster Trump’s unproven claims of widespread voter fraud. A U.S. defense official says the D.C. National Guard will be used to help with expected protests this week but will not be armed or wearing body armor. The Guard will be used for traffic control and other assistance.