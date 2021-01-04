Dense Fog Advisory until MON 12:00 PM CST

Issued by National Weather Service – Milwaukee/Sullivan, WI

Dodge County

…DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY…

* WHAT…Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense freezing

fog, leading to slick spots on roads.

* WHERE…Portions of east central, south central and southeast

Wisconsin.

* WHEN…Until noon CST today.

* IMPACTS…Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.

The combination of light snow in some areas overnight and the

lingering freezing fog may lead to additional slick spots on

roads.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of

distance ahead of you.

&&