Dense Fog Advisory until MON 12:00 PM CST

Dense Fog Advisory until MON 12:00 PM CSTUpdated
Issued by National Weather Service – Milwaukee/Sullivan, WI
Dodge County
…DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY…
* WHAT…Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense freezing
fog, leading to slick spots on roads.
* WHERE…Portions of east central, south central and southeast
Wisconsin.
* WHEN…Until noon CST today.
* IMPACTS…Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
The combination of light snow in some areas overnight and the
lingering freezing fog may lead to additional slick spots on
roads.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of
distance ahead of you.
&&