Dense freezing fog, followed by late-day light snow

MADISON (WKOW) - Dense, freezing fog overnight into Monday morning may make for a slow and slick morning commute.

All of southern Wisconsin is under a Dense Fog Advisory until Noon.

Potential hazards include visibility of 1/4 mile or less in some areas, as well as isolated slick spots especially on untreated surfaces.

It's possible the dense fog could linger into the mid-late morning hours.

Also, it's possible portions of the viewing area could see some sporadic light snow or late-day into the early hours of the night. A dusting is possible for some due to the weak front moving in, bringing chances of precipiation.

Otherwise, the rest of the week looks dry and quiet with sun at times.

Low-30s are possible for high temps today. Although, it will feel like the upper teens, low-to-mid 20s for most of the day.

Highs above average are likely for the week, with values mostly in low 30s.

Today: Cloudy with freezing fog in the morning and flurries or very light snow mid-late afternoon. High 31. Wind: SW 5-10.

Tonight: Cloudy with flurries ending by midnight & dusting possible then clearing. Low 21. Wind: W-NW 5-10.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny. High 34. Wind: WNW 5-10.

Wednesday: Cloudy. Low 18. High 29.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy. Low 22. High 32.

Friday: Mostly cloudy to partly sunny. Low 20. High 31.

Saturday: Mostly cloudy. Low 18. High 28.

Sunday: Partly sunny. Low 17. High 32.