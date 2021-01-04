Evers calls on Legislature to pass COVID-19 bill before any other

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Democratic Gov. Tony Evers is calling on the Republican-controlled Wisconsin Legislature to pass his proposed COVID-19 relief bill before any other in the session that begins Monday.

Evers renewed his request to lawmakers to take up his proposed compromise, first floated on Dec. 21. He says it would be “inexplicable” to take up anything else first.

The Senate and Assembly both planned to meet Monday afternoon to swear in new members.

Republicans return with 60-38 majority in the Assembly and a 20-12 advantage in the Senate.

There is one vacancy in each chamber, with special elections scheduled for April 6.