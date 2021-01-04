Former Wisconsin QB Coan transfers to Notre Dame
Quarterback Jack Coan didn't play a single snap for the Badgers in 2020. He missed most of the season with a foot injury. Now, he's headed to Notre Dame as a graduate transfer.
Coan made the announcement Monday night on his Twitter account.
Coan played in 25 games and started 18 games for Wisconsin from 2017-19, completing 68.0 percent of his passes for 3,278 yards with 23 touchdowns and eight interceptions. He compiled a 12-6 record as a starter.
Coan has immediate eligibility as a grad transfer and will compete for the starting QB job for the Fighting Irish.
Wisconsin is scheduled to play Notre Dame at Soldier Field on September 25, 2021.