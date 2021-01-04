Skip to Content

Former Wisconsin QB Coan transfers to Notre Dame

Quarterback Jack Coan didn't play a single snap for the Badgers in 2020. He missed most of the season with a foot injury. Now, he's headed to Notre Dame as a graduate transfer.

Coan made the announcement Monday night on his Twitter account.

Coan played in 25 games and started 18 games for Wisconsin from 2017-19, completing 68.0 percent of his passes for 3,278 yards with 23 touchdowns and eight interceptions. He compiled a 12-6 record as a starter.

Coan has immediate eligibility as a grad transfer and will compete for the starting QB job for the Fighting Irish.

Wisconsin is scheduled to play Notre Dame at Soldier Field on September 25, 2021.

Alec Ausmus

Sports reporter

