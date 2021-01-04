GOP lawmakers plan to fast-track coronavirus relief bill

MADISON (WKOW) -- A Republican proposal to address the COVID-19 pandemic would restrict how long local health officers can close or limit businesses and ban employers from requiring their workers to show proof of receiving the vaccine.

Following passage of their original coronavirus relief bill in April, Republican leaders in the Assembly, who hold a significant but not veto-proof majorities in the Assembly and Senate, unveiled a second legislative package Monday, the first day of the new 2021-22 legislative session.

Last month, Assembly Speaker Robin Vos (R - Rochester) and Senate Majority Leader Devin LeMahieu (R - Oostburg) met multiple times with Democratic Governor Tony Evers.

Evers introduced a $100 million package of bills he called a compromise and called on the GOP to take it up this week.

Instead, Republican leaders introduced their own 44-provision package and plan to move quickly; Assembly Health Committee Chair Joe Sanfelippo (R - New Berlin) told 27 News via text Monday he planned on having his committee vote on the bill following a public hearing Tuesday.

.@WIAssemblyGOP is moving quick on its COVID-19 relief package. Bill was introduced today. Health committee chair @RepSanfelippo says the plan is for the committee to vote on the bill at its meeting tomorrow afternoon. pic.twitter.com/mhxmjjBirY — A.J. Bayatpour (@AJBayatpour) January 5, 2021

"While it was very disappointing the governor walked away from the negotiating table last month, I want to thank our colleagues in the state senate who continued our negotiations," Vos said on the Assembly floor Monday. "We have a final bill that has been agreed to in both chambers."

The bill would ban employers from requiring their workers from showing proof they received the COVID-19 vaccine. It would limit local health officers to close or limit capacity at businesses for a maximum of 14 days; any extensions would need to be approved by the governing body in that community and those extensions could only last 14 days at a time.

Vos did not take questions from reporters following Monday's inauguration; his office did not respond to questions either Monday.

The bill has some overlap with Evers' $100 million plan. Both call for the Department of Workforce Development to extend hours and move to seven-days-a-week operations in call centers that handle unemployment claims. They would continue allowing out-of-state health care professionals to temporarily practice in Wisconsin without a license.

"There's certainly things in almost every plan that's been put forward that's workable, that are parts of it that will be part of a package that comes forward," said Rep. Mark Born (R - Beaver Dam.)

Legislative Democrats offer their own plan

Earlier in the day, Assembly Democrats unveiled their own coronavirus relief proposal that went further than Evers'. It included funding for food, rental, and childcare assistance.

"The legislation Democrats are introducing is a bridge that will allow us to save lives and the economic livelihood of Wisconsin families while we implement widespread COVID vaccinations," said Rep. Sara Rodriguez (D - Brookfield.)

Assembly Minority Leader Gordon Hintz (D - Oshkosh) said the proposal was "revenue-neutral," with funding for the social aid and health care benefits coming from a decision to accept a federal Medicaid expansion.

"We are including everything that is in the governor's bill," Hintz said. "We've also incorporated legislation that our members introduced last session in terms of the Healthcare Heroes Act that was aimed at providing benefits for certain healthcare workers, including hazard pay, paid sick leave due to COVID-19."