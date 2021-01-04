Hope fades in Norway landslide that left 7 dead; 3 missing

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Norwegian officials are insisting that there’s “still hope” of finding survivors in air pockets five days after a landslide killed at least seven people as it carried away homes in a village near the capital. Three people are still missing. But despite the hopeful comments, rescue workers have found only bodies for days. A medical doctor taking part in the rescue operation said Monday that below-freezing temperatures are “working against us,” but missing people can survive in cavities. The landslide, considered the worst in modern Norwegian history, last week hit the village of Ask, 25 kilometers (16 miles) northeast of Oslo. At least 1,000 people have been evacuated.