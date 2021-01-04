Iowa County begins vaccinating EMS, other health workers

IOWA COUNTY (WKOW) -- As vaccine rollout continues across the country, Iowa County's Director of Emergency Management said things haven't gone perfectly.

"We'd all like it to come faster," Keith Hurlbert said. "We have 24,000 people in the county. If we had 24,000 doses of vaccine, that would be the utopia of vaccination world. But we don't have the capacity to get everybody vaccinated in a short period of time."

Hurlbert said in addition to Upland Hills Health vaccinating its employees, Iowa County Public Health is starting some community vaccinations, too.

This week, the health department received 200 vaccine doses. The shots will be available to EMS workers and health care staff who don't work at the hospital. He said this includes hospice workers, dental hygienists and dermatologists.

"As we move into the unaffiliated health care folks, hopefully we can have them done in a week in our county, and we can move on to other categories," he said.

Hurlbert said the vaccinations will take place every Monday and Thursday starting on January 7.

Even as vaccinations progress, he said it will still be quite some time before the vaccine is available to the public. That's partly because the county vaccination efforts are limited by the number of people available to give vaccines.

"Folks in the public health field have a lot to do these days," he said. "If we had a full regimen of vaccine ready to go, it'd be sitting in the refrigerator because they just don't have enough people to administer."

Vaccine doses sitting unused is one thing Hurlbert wants to avoid at all costs.

"Our immediate goal is to use up every dose of vaccine that comes to Iowa County in as quick a fashion as we can," he said.

He said while some may find the pace of vaccinations frustrating, he's choosing to focus on the accomplishment of having a vaccine less than a year after the first COVID-19 diagnosis in Iowa County.

"To be able to say that by the end of the year we have a vaccine and now we're actually putting the vaccine in arms right after the first of the year is simply amazing," he said. "It's been so much faster than what anybody anticipated."

He said the coming months will require a collaborative effort between public health officials and the community to get people vaccinated and bring an end to the pandemic.