Iowa County prepares to vaccinate independent health care workers

IOWA COUNTY (WKOW) -- In anticipation of increased vaccine availability, the Iowa County Health Department is preparing plans to inoculate independent health care workers.

“We are looking for health care workers who are independent and have no other way to obtain vaccine through an employer,” said Debbie Siegenthaler, Director, Iowa County Health Department.

Following tiers defined by a state advisory group, individuals who provide direct patient service or engage in health care services that place them into contact with patients who may have COVID-19 are defined as Tier 1a, and are currently eligible for the vaccine.

Independent health care workers are those not employed by a facility that can vaccinate them, according to a news release.

Independent health care workers are asked to email the Iowa County Health Department at healthinfo@iowacounty.org.

The Health Department will then follow up to verify a license or

credential and gather contact information.

If a health care worker is employed as part of a health care system, clinic, pharmacy or dental office, the health department asks that they speak with their employer about the plan to receive vaccine.

Vaccine is not yet available to the general public.

The Iowa County Health Department asks for residents’ patience as they first vaccinate health care workers and long-term care facility staff and residents.

They will share information widely when we are authorized to start vaccinating other populations.