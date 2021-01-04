Lake Mendota has officially frozen over

MADISON (WKOW) – Temperatures below freezing and plenty of cloud cover helped Lake Mendota officially freeze over Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021, according to the Wisconsin State Climatology Office.

Lake Mendota, the largest lake in the Yahara Watershed, froze 27 days shy of Jan. 30 – which is the latest date that ice-on has ever been declared (1/30/1932).

The Wisconsin State Climatology Office requires ice to hold for a period of 24 hours before a lake can officially be declared frozen over.

The Jan.3 freeze date is nine days before last year’s freeze date of Jan. 12. The median freeze date for Lake Mendota is Dec. 20.

Freeze over winner

Clean Lakes Alliance once again held its annual Mendota Freeze Contest, asking people to make a guess as to when the lake would officially freeze.

Of the more than 1,800 people to enter the contest, over 50 guessed Lake Mendota would freeze on Jan. 3.

Randomly selected from those to guess the correct date was Wayne J. Hanson of Poynette.

He will receive a $1,000 gift card courtesy of Lands’ End as the grand prize.