Man dies from injuries after early morning New Year’s Day crash

MADISON (WKOW) -- A man who suffered life-threatening injuries from a crash early Friday morning died at a local hospital Sunday.

The man's pickup truck was heading south on Whitney Way near Mineral Point Road when his truck left the roadway and hit a tree about 4 a.m. on New Year's Day, according to a Madison police incident report.

The driver, who was the only person in the vehicle, was extracted from the heavily damaged truck and taken to a local hospital.