Monday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Aquinas 53, Holmen 41
Auburndale 73, Assumption 43
Bruce 68, Winter 31
Cambridge 82, Clinton 50
Cedar Grove-Belgium 58, Howards Grove 42
Clintonville 62, Bonduel 47
Dodgeville 70, Black Hawk 61
Edgar 99, Crandon 30
Elk Mound 66, Glenwood City 37
Fall Creek 50, Arcadia 46
Flambeau 71, Clayton 20
Florence 60, Crandon 21
Grantsburg 64, Prairie Farm 22
Greenwood 64, Spencer 38
Janesville Parker 65, Turner 51
Lakeside Lutheran 59, Jefferson 44
Lancaster 64, Highland 44, OT
Marathon 71, Assumption 39
Mellen 49, Butternut 41
Milton 85, West Allis Nathan Hale 82
Mineral Point 79, Belleville 59
Monroe 67, Darlington 57, OT
Neillsville 63, Owen-Withee 49
Onalaska 67, Reedsburg Area 26
Prairie Farm 60, Cornell 24
Randolph 68, Cambria-Friesland 45
Reedsville 50, Ozaukee 48
Riverdale 61, De Soto 53
Roncalli 61, Valders 50
Sevastopol 73, Tigerton 53
Shiocton 83, Rosholt 41
South Shore 85, Solon Springs 46
Stratford 64, Wausau East 50
Three Lakes 78, Wausaukee 26
Waukesha North 63, Brookfield Academy 48
Wisconsin Lutheran 83, Franklin 67
Wrightstown 81, Waupaca 65
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Aquinas 64, Edgewood 43
Arcadia 63, Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau 60
Benton 43, Pecatonica 34
Black Hawk 72, Albany 52
Blair-Taylor 70, Augusta 32
Bonduel 75, Rosholt 42
Brodhead 69, Whitewater 40
Cambridge 73, Johnson Creek 30
Dodgeville 65, Belleville 47
Edgerton 64, Janesville Parker 38
Evansville 45, Milton 38
Fennimore 47, Riverdale 40
Greenfield 72, Franklin 63
Heritage Christian 47, Williams Bay 41
Hilbert 55, Lourdes Academy 36
Hortonville 73, Appleton West 31
Hudson 64, Rice Lake 40
Ithaca 54, North Crawford 48
Kaukauna 64, Oshkosh North 11
Manitowoc Lutheran 55, Reedsville 50
Markesan 43, Waterloo 28
Mineral Point 44, Shullsburg 42
Neenah 60, Kimberly 56
Neillsville 51, Assumption 42
Neillsville 55, Columbus Catholic 26
Neillsville 56, Gilman 26
New Glarus 60, Belmont 42
New Holstein 65, Elkhart Lake/Glenbeulah 52
Onalaska 72, Eau Claire North 51
Pius XI Catholic 61, New Berlin West 46
Prentice 52, Rib Lake 38
Ripon 45, Lomira 34
South Shore 69, Solon Springs 38
Stevens Point 75, Wausau East 39
Stockbridge 50, Florence 30
Valders 72, Menasha 66
Waupun 60, Columbus 31
___
