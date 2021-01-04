Skip to Content

MPD: Shots fired into bedroom early Monday, no one hurt

New
8:14 am Top Stories
shots-fired-graphic

MADISON (WKOW) -- Police are investigating after someone shot into the bedroom of a home on Madison's east side early Monday morning.

Officers were called to the 800 block of Vernon Avenue just before 6:20 a.m. for a report of "shots fired."

When they got there, they found evidence that someone had fired three rounds from a driveway into the bedroom.

The two people inside the home at the time of the shooting were not hurt, according to police.

Police say their investigation is ongoing.

Author Profile Photo

WKOW

More Stories

Skip to content