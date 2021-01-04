MPD: Shots fired into bedroom early Monday, no one hurt

MADISON (WKOW) -- Police are investigating after someone shot into the bedroom of a home on Madison's east side early Monday morning.

Officers were called to the 800 block of Vernon Avenue just before 6:20 a.m. for a report of "shots fired."

When they got there, they found evidence that someone had fired three rounds from a driveway into the bedroom.

The two people inside the home at the time of the shooting were not hurt, according to police.

Police say their investigation is ongoing.