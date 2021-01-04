Operation Warp Speed chief expects vaccinations to ramp up

(CNN/WKOW) -- The head of the government effort to produce and deliver the COVID-19 vaccine, Operation Warp Speed, agrees there has been a lag in the rollout of the vaccines, but says he is optimistic it will ramp up.

Doctor Moncef Slaoui predicted 20 million Americans would be vaccinated by the end of 2020. So far, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) says more than 15 million doses have been distributed and 4.5 million people have received their first dose.

The CDC says more than 208,000 doses have been sent to Wisconsin and almost 67,000 people have gotten their first dose.

On Monday, Dr. Slaoui told CNN's "New Day" that Operation Warp Speed will work with states to accelerate the process.

"I am optimistic it will ramp up," Slaoui said. "There has been, I'm sure, in each state opportunities to understand how they could do better. They will do better, and they will ask us for help. We are inviting them to ask them for help and we [will] help them."

Slaoui said there have been 500,000 doses administered each day for the last three days. He said he's optimistic that number will go up.