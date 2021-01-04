Packers fans invited to write team in ‘Letters to Lambeau’

GREEN BAY (WKOW) -- With the Packers preparing to return to the playoffs next weekend, the organization is inviting fans to take part in the excitement through the “Letters to Lambeau” program.

Fans can participate by submitting encouraging notes, drawings and letters to demonstrate their support as the Packers get ready for their Divisional Playoff game at Lambeau Field.

To submit messages to the team, fans can click here and download the letter or drawing template.

The letters can be uploaded at pckrs.com/letters, sent through email to letterstolambeau@packers.com, or mailed directly to the Packers at Letters to Lambeau, PO Box 13092, Green Bay, WI 54307.

Selected submissions may be featured on packers.com and on the Packers’ social media platforms, and 20 lucky letter senders will receive an autographed item, Packers Pro Shop gift card or custom jersey.