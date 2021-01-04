Person dragged by car during robbery on Madison’s south side

MADISON (WKOW) -- A person dislocated their shoulder after being dragged by a car during a robbery on Madison's south side late Sunday night.

Police say the victim met someone around 10:30 p.m. on the 700 block of Engelhart Drive to buy E-Cigarettes.

As the victim tried to hand them cash for the purchase, someone inside the vehicle grabbed onto the victim's arm and began driving away, according to police.

With the victim halfway inside the vehicle, police say one of the suspects "pistol whipped" them, causing the victim to fall to the ground. The suspects were able to drive off with the victim's money.

Police describe the suspect vehicle as a white, four-door Pontiac with dark tinted windows.