Pocan will not run for Senate in 2022

WASHINGTON (WKOW) -- Rep. Mark Pocan, D-Black Earth, announced Monday that he will not run for the U.S. Senate in 2022.

"While I am honored many people have asked me to run for the Senate in 2022, at this time the best way for me to fight for Wisconsin and for progressive values is to stay in the House of Representatives," Pocan said in a written statement. "By serving on the House Appropriations committee in the majority, with seniority building on the committee, I can best deliver real results to help my constituents and the nation."

Wisconsin's Republican Sen. Ron Johnson's term ends in the fall of next year. An outspoken defender of the president, Johnson has become a lightning rod for anger on the left.

Johnson has not yet said if he will seek reelection.

Outagamie County Executive Tom Nelson, a Democrat, announced last October that he would run for Johnson's seat.