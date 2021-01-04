Saudi Arabia to lift Qatar embargo, open airspace and border

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Kuwait’s foreign ministry has announced that Saudi Arabia will lift a years-long embargo on Qatar, opening its air and land borders in the first steps toward ending the Gulf crisis. The state-run Kuwait News Agency reported the announcement, saying that Saudi Arabia would open its airspace, land and sea borders starting Monday evening. Kuwait has been mediating between Qatar and four Arab states that launched an embargo in mid-2017 over Qatar’s support for Islamist groups in the region and its warm ties with Iran.