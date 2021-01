(WKOW/CNN) -- Slack, a popular workplace communication platform, says some users may be experiencing a service interruption as they log on Monday morning.

Customers may be experiencing issues connecting and using Slack at this time. Our team is currently investigating and we’re sorry for any troubles this may be causing. Please see https://t.co/hlhV4Z15g6 for updates. — Slack (@SlackHQ) January 4, 2021

As of 10:15 a.m., Slack's status page shows that its messaging and connections services were being affected.