Town of Sun Prairie deaths apparent murder-suicide

TOWN OF SUN PRAIRIE (WKOW) -- Authorities say two people found dead Dec. 28 in the Town of Sun Prairie was an apparent murder-suicide.

The Dane County Medical Examiner's Office released the name of the homicide victim as Jessica L. Ewers, 44, of Sun Prairie. Authorities say James T. Budworth, 45, also died and they name him as the suspect in Ewers' death.

The medical examiner's office says preliminary results confirm Ewers was shot and Budworth died from a self-inflicted gunshot. Additional testing is underway.

Ewers and Budworth were found dead in the 4600 block of Pierceville Road in the Town of Sun Prairie a week ago.

The deaths are still under investigation by the Dane County Sheriff's Office and the Dane County Medical Examiner's Office.