Verona Area School District announces new superintendent

VERONA (WKOW) --The Madison Metropolitan School District is losing one of its administrators. He's going to be the next superintendent in Verona.

The Verona Area School District announced the selection of Dr. Tremayne Clardy.

He has been serving as co-chief of elementary schools for the Madison Metropolitan School District since 2017, where he oversees 32 schools with more than 11,400 students.

Dr. Clardy brings 22 years of experience in K-12 education to VASD. Leading up to his current stint overseeing the operation of elementary schools in MMSD, he served at varying levels of school administration. He also taught in Janesville and Beloit.

Clardy will officially take over in Verona on July 1.

