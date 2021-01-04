Virus, more than Brexit fallout, worry in and near Gibraltar

LA LÍNEA DE LA CONCEPCIÓN, Spain (AP) — Fears of disruptions following Britain’s departure from the European Union have been replaced by coronavirus-related restrictions on border traffic between Spain and Gibraltar. Monday was the first working day at the United Kingdom’s only land border with the European mainland, but only a share of essential workers from an average of 15,000 who cross the fence between Spain’s La Línea de la Concepción and the British territory on a normal day were venturing into Gibraltar. The territory went into lockdown late Saturday amid a surge in virus cases that is putting under pressure its limited health infrastructure.