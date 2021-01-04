Wisconsin drops to No. 8 in latest AP poll
The Wisconsin men's basketball team dropped two spots from No. 6 to No. 8 in the latest AP Top-25 poll released Monday afternoon.
Wisconsin is scheduled to host Indiana on Thursday.
- Gonzaga (63) 10-0
- Baylor (1) 9-0
- Villanova 8-1
- Texas 8-1
- Iowa 9-2
- Kansas 8-2
- Creighton 8-2 1
- Wisconsin 9-2
- Tennessee 7-1
- Michigan 9-0
- Houston 8-1
- Illinois 8-3
- Missouri 7-1
- West Virginia 8-3
- Rutgers 7-2
- Minnesota 10-2
- Oregon 8-1
- Texas Tech 8-3
- Clemson 8-1
- Virginia Tech 8-1
- Duke 3-2
- Virginia 5-2
- Saint Louis 7-1
- Michigan St. 7-3
- Florida St. 5-2
Others receiving votes: Florida 110, Louisville 103, Ohio St. 96, Northwestern 86, Oklahoma St. 68, Arizona 25, Colorado 19, BYU 18, Drake 17, NC State 16, Oklahoma 15, Arkansas 14, Seton Hall 11, UCLA 6, Xavier 5, San Diego St. 4, UConn 4, LSU 3, Boise St. 3, Indiana 2, Alabama 2, Syracuse 1.