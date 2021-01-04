Skip to Content

Wisconsin Republicans put forward COVID-19 relief proposal

Robin Vos introduces GOP COVID-19 relief bill.

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Republicans who control the Wisconsin Legislature have introduced a COVID-19 relief bill the first day of the session.

Assembly Speaker Robin Vos said it will pass later in the week.

But the measure got a lukewarm response from Democratic Gov. Tony Evers on Monday.

His spokeswoman Britt Cudaback did not say whether Evers would sign or veto the measure. But she called it “disappointing” that lawmakers weren't taking up what Evers proposed.

Assembly Democrats did not attend Monday’s swearing-in ceremony, while Senate Democrats did. Mask wearing was inconsistent among Republicans.

Wisconsin Assembly meets in new session

