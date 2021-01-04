Woman killed in crash on Highway 51 near Stoughton

TOWN OF DUNN (WKOW) -- The Dane County Sheriff's Office says a woman was killed in a crash in the Town of Dunn Monday afternoon.

Deputies were called to the intersection of Highway 51 and Rutland-Dunn Town Line Road just before 3:30 p.m.

Investigators say a northbound car was turning left and was hit by a southbound pickup truck. After being hit, the car then hit an SUV.

The driver of the car, a 64-year-old woman, was taken to Stoughton Hospital where she died.

The woman's name has not been released.