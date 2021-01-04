Woman shot on east side knew shooters, Madison police say

MADISON (WKOW) -- Madison police believe that everyone involved in an east side shooting Sunday night knew each other, according to an updated incident report.

Officers responded to the intersection of Eagan Road and Lien Road at 7 p.m. for reports of a person shot.

Police and firefighters found a woman who had been shot inside her car. She was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

The woman was shot by someone in another car. Police say everyone involved in the shooting knew each other, referencing multiple "suspects."

An investigation into the shooting remains ongoing. Police said they were not release suspect information.

Police asked anyone with information to contact Madison Area Crime Stoppers at (608) 266-6014, or on the web at P3Tips.com