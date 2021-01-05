Authorities release name of Middleton man killed in New Year’s Day crash

MADISON (WKOW) -- The Dane County Medical Examiner's Office released the name of a Middleton man killed in a crash on New Year's Day.

Nathan J. Steffenhagen, 47, died from injuries he received in the crash, authorities said in a press release sent Tuesday.

Steffenhagen crashed on South Whitney Way near the intersection with Mineral Point Road.

The crash was reported to authorities around 4 a.m.

Responders took Steffenhagen to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The death remains under investigation by Madison Police Department and the Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office.