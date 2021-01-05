Beginning to sound like a broken record – another foggy night expected

MADISON (WKOW) - Did you enjoy that sunshine today? Hopefully, you soaked it up because the clouds come back for the rest of the week.



Another night where we are expecting fog to stick around the area... some of that fog may be dense. Additionally, with temperatures dropping below freezing, slick spots on the roads will be possible too.

Like previous mornings, expect that fog to stick around through the morning hours on Wednesday too. Once the fog does break, skies will continue to remain cloudy. The good news is, we'll stay in the low 30s for highs with a light southeast wind.

Clouds stick around throughout the rest of the week but don't worry, there may be peaks of sunshine as we move into the start of next week.