Citing complexities, judge delays Islamic State support case

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — A federal judge has granted the lawyer for a man charged with helping the Islamic State group maintain an online presence almost a year to prepare for a complicated trial involving classified information. Hawazen Sameer Mothafar, whose trial had been scheduled to begin Tuesday in Portland, allegedly produced and disseminated Islamic State propaganda and recruiting material through social media platforms. Working from a Portland suburb, Mothafar also allegedly distributed online articles that described how to kill and maim with a knife and that encouraged attacks. Mothafar has pleaded not guilty to charges of providing material support to a designated terrorist organization and conspiring to provide support.