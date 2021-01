The Wisconsin volleyball team will play a Big Ten spring season this year, and they'll do so as the top ranked team in the country according to a coaches poll released on Tuesday.

According to the AVCA D1 Coaches Top 25 Spring Preseason Poll has the Badgers as No. 1 to open the season.

The Badgers are scheduled to open their season on Friday, January 22, against Purdue at the UW Field House.

To view the Badgers' schedule, click here.