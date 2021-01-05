Comedian Charlie Berens helps UW System President Thompson ‘Smash COVID’

MADISON (WKOW) -- University of Wisconsin System President Tommy Thompson and Wisconsin comedian Charlie Berens of The Manitowoc Minute are urging state residents to obtain a free COVID-19 test at one of the state’s rapid-results “surge testing” sites.

Thompson challenged Berens to a smash-off in his latest “Smash COVID” video aimed at reminding UW System students and others to get tested and to continue behaviors that prevent the spread of the disease..

“We all want to smash COVID, and I’m happy to join President Thompson in bringing attention to these free tests,” Berens said. “Keep ‘er Movin’ Wisconsin – through the COVID testing line.”

Since surge testing began in early November, more than 170,000 free tests using the Abbot BinaxNOW rapid-results antigen test have been administered at Wisconsin’s 22 surge testing sites on or near UW System campuses, identifying nearly 14,000 potential positive carriers of the virus who have been advised to isolate.

The testing sites will be operable for several weeks, likely through Jan. 23, with UW-Madison closing its sites on Jan. 7.