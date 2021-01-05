Dane Co. allocates additional $4M in small business assistance

MADISON (WKOW) -- Dane County announced it is allocating millions more to help small businesses with pandemic support grants.

The county partnered with Dane Buy Local to distribute the funds.

$4 million of unallocated money from the CARES Act will be available to business owners who apply.

The goal is to help businesses survive as the community waits for more federal funding.

"We're doing our part in Dane County to slow the virus and to assist our local businesses as much as we possibly can," said Executive Joe Parisi.

The new round of grants focuses on the businesses hardest hit by last fall's COVID-19 surge in Wisconsin like shops, restaurants and gyms. Subsequent public health orders limited capacity at these businesses to keep hospitals from reaching their capacity.