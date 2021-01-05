Dane County health officials say general vaccine availability still months away

DANE COUNTY (WKOW) -- Dane County health officials are asking for patience and diligence as people wait for their turn to get a COVID-19 vaccine.

In a news release Tuesday, PHMDC said it expects vaccine availability to improve as production ramps up and other vaccines are approved.

But they remind people that for most Americans, this availability is still months away.

They also caution that health care providers cannot add people to a wait list or pre-schedule vaccination for future availability.

People are being asked to not call their health care providers requesting the vaccine at this time, because the high volume of calls makes it more difficult to address those patients with immediate needs.

While some healthcare organizations in Dane County have received or will shortly receive vaccines, it is very important to remember that Center for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines dictate the limited number of vaccines be used first on frontline healthcare workers, followed by essential workers, and others in direct contact with COVID-19-positive individuals and the virus, which are still to be defined by state Department of Health Services, and people older than 75 years of age. Only those who meet CDC and state criteria for risk can received the vaccine at this time. Public Health Madison & Dane County

The news release said only those who meet the CDC criteria for risk can get the vaccine right now.

