Dense Fog Advisory from TUE 5:33 PM CST until WED 9:00 AM CST

Dense Fog Advisory from TUE 5:33 PM CST until WED 9:00 AM CSTNew
Issued by National Weather Service – Milwaukee/Sullivan, WI
Dane County
…DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST WEDNESDAY…
* WHAT…Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog.
* WHERE…Portions of south central and southeast Wisconsin.
* WHEN…Until 9 AM CST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS…Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Areas of freezing fog will result in
additional slick spots on untreated roads and sidewalks.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of
distance ahead of you.
