Dense Fog Advisory until WED 9:00 AM CST

Issued by National Weather Service – Milwaukee/Sullivan, WI

Dodge County

…DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST

WEDNESDAY…

* WHAT…Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog.

* WHERE…Portions of south central and southeast Wisconsin.

* WHEN…Until 9 AM CST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS…Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of

distance ahead of you.

