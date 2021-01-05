DHS working to add more people to administer vaccines

MADISON (WKOW) -- Governor Tony Evers and Department of Health Services are defending the rollout of the vaccine in Wisconsin.

So far 420.200 doses have been allocated -- 266,675 have been shipped -- 85,609 have been administered.

They are urging people to be patient with the process. They say there are more than 1,000 vaccinators across the state. Health Secretary-Designee Andrea Palm said the state is working to add more.

"We are working to build with our local public health partners and others a version of a mobile vaccination opportunity that we will deploy here in the middle or late January that will help us again expand our reach," said Palm.

Palm added the mobile opportunity will help reach health care workers who may not work at hospitals or clinic and then people in the 1B category followed by others down the line.