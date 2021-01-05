Dog found alive raises hopes in deadly Norway landslide

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — A small dog was found alive in the rubble of the deadly landslide that carried away homes in a Norwegian village, raising hopes for rescuers who are still searching for three missing people. Seven others have been found dead. The dog was found late Monday “in good condition” in an area where rescuers had been working, said police spokesman Ivar Myrboe. One rescuer says that “it is a joy for us and gives motivation to further work hard.” Search efforts continued in the landslide-hit village of Ask, 25 kilometers (16 miles) northeast of Oslo. The landslide is considered the worst in modern Norwegian history. At least 1,000 people have been evacuated.