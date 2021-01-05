EXPLAINER: Why Georgia’s Senate races are too early to call

Two Senate runoff elections in Georgia that will determine which party controls the legislative chamber for the next two years remained too close to call because too many ballots remained to be counted. Republican David Perdue is facing Democratic challenger Jon Ossoff as he seeks a second term. Meanwhile, appointed GOP Sen. Kelly Loeffler is running against Democrat Raphael Warnock to complete the remainder of retired Republican Sen. Johnny Isakson’s term. Nearly three hours after polls closed, the candidates in each contest were neck and neck in the counted vote. Much of vote favoring Democrats came from ballots cast before Election Day, while Republicans were performing well with ballots cast the day of the election.