Fauci: US could soon give 1 million vaccinations a day

The nation’s top infectious disease expert says the U.S. could soon be doing a million COVID-19 vaccinations a day despite the sluggish start. But Dr. Anthony Fauci is warning the next few weeks could be dangerous as the coronavirus surges. The slow pace is frustrating health officials and a desperate public alike. Only about a third of the first supplies shipped to states in recent weeks has been used. Fauci said vaccinations already have begun speeding up. And with the holidays over, he expects that pace to pick up to a million or more daily.