Former Madison radio personality Connie Kellie dies of cancer

MADISON (WKOW) -- Former Madison radio personality Connie Kellie has died, according to 95.7 The Mix in Grand Rapids, Michigan.

The radio station where Kellie worked said she died Monday after a short battle with liver cancer.

You'll remember she was part of the popular morning radio duo "Connie & Fish." She worked at Z104 in Madison and later at 93.1 Jamz.

Her partner, Fish Calloway, shared his thoughts on losing Kellie in a Facebook post.

According to 95.7 The Mix, Kellie moved to Grand Rapids, Michigan to join a radio station there in 2012.

She was from Waterford, Michigan and went to college at Central Michigan University.

"Connie will be missed by so many in the area as her infectious laugh touched so many people throughout her life," said a news release.

It was Connie's wish that in lieu of flowers, contributions in her name be made the the Make-A-Wish foundation.

