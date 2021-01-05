Give blood and earn a chance to win a trip to Super Bowl LVI

(WKOW) -- The American Red Cross and the National Football League are teaming up this January, during National Blood Donor Month, to urge individuals to give blood.

If you donate during the month of January, you’ll be automatically entered to win two tickets to next year’s Super Bowl LVI in Los Angeles. This includes blood and platelet donation. In addition, those who donate between January 1-20 will also be automatically entered to win the Big Game at Home package, which includes a 65-inch television and a $500 gift card.

People who have recovered from COVID-19 are especially encouraged to donate to help tackle the national convalescent plasma shortage.

You can schedule an appointment to give blood by visiting RedCrossBlood.org, using the Red Cross Blood Donor App, or by calling 1-800-RED-CROSS.