‘He would do anything for his friends:’ Beloit man recounts crash that killed stranded motorist

BELOIT (WKOW) -- A Beloit man is recounting the crash he witnessed as his friend died trying to fix a flat tire on the side of the road.

Kevin Walters on Sunday went to the intersection of Maple Grove Road and Fourth Street in Beloit to help Chad Raethz, 24, with the flat tire on Raethz's Ford F-150 truck.

"We were in the process of getting his spare tire down from under his truck," Walters says, explaining how he crawled under the truck to the tire's position, as Raethz manipulated a release mechanism at the back of the truck and in front of Walters' Ford sedan.

Walters say the hazard lights on the sedan were flashing. He also says he deployed roadside triangles near the vehicle to further alert traffic to the disabled truck.



Walters says their repair efforts were just beginning when ".....in an instant - crash." Walters says the impact of another car slamming into the rear of his Ford jarred him across the ground. He says Raethz was pinned between his Ford and the truck.



"Rubbed his shoulder, make sure he was staying with me and somewhat conscious," Walters says of what he did to comfort Raethz as he also spoke to a 911 call taker. Walters says the call taker told him not to try to move the truck and free Raethz, who was struggling. "I knew he wasn't doing well 'cause he was gasping for air," Walters says.



Authorities say the car that slammed into the Ford sedan was driven by Alexa Simpson, 27. Simpson is charged with homicide by intoxicated use of a vehicle.

Court records state a preliminary breath test placed Simpson's blood alcohol level at .12, above Wisconsin's legal limit for drinking and driving of .08.

"I was on the phone with dispatch, that's when I seen the other vehicle," Walters says. "Worst part is the woman never even came up to us to see if we were okay."

Simpson faces a preliminary hearing next month, where a judge will decide if there is enough evidence to force Simpson to stand trial.

"I'm emotional," Walters says in describing his state of mind in the aftermath of losing a life-long friend in the collision Walters witnessed. "He would give the short off his back," Walters says of Raethz. "He would do anything for his friends."

Walters believes Simpson will face her reckoning in the criminal justice system.

"I know karma will come to her and I know the courts will do what's right."

Simpson remains jailed with bail at $10,000.