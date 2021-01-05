Health committee passes GOP COVID response bill

MADISON (WKOW) -- Often times in the hearing room that hosts committee meetings on contentious legislation, there's an extended back-and-forth between lawmakers.

While Democratic and Republican lawmakers are sharply divided on some of the key provisions in the GOP coronavirus proposal, there was no such debate Tuesday at the Capitol. That's because Democratic lawmakers refused to attend the public hearing in-person after Republicans in charge of the Assembly health committee would not let them participate virtually.

Following the subdued public hearing, Republican members of the committee passed the 44-provision bill on a party-line vote. Governor Tony Evers said Tuesday afternoon he still needed to review the bill in its entirety; Evers indicated he would veto the bill as it included provisions he did not include in the $100 million proposal he labeled as a "compromise" plan last month.

Among the controversial provisions that have roiled Democratic lawmakers:

Limiting the length of local health orders that close to reduce business capacity to a maximum of two weeks; any extensions would need approval from the local governing body and could only last a maximum of two weeks.

Requiring school boards to have a two-thirds majority in order to approve a move to virtual-only instruction. Such a shift would need to be renewed by the board every two weeks.

Prohibiting employers from requiring their workers to show proof of getting the COVID-19 vaccine.

Giving the Republican-majority legislature oversight over how the governor's office spends future federal relief money.

Granted widespread legal immunity to businesses, local governments, and nonprofits from COVID-related lawsuits.

The issue of legal immunity drew most of the comments at Tuesday's hearing. Kristine Hillmer, president of the Wisconsin Restaurant Association, said many members were worried they could be held liable if someone sued them alleging they contracted the virus at their business.

"As we work to keep our doors open and serve local communities, we face unique vulnerabilities from fraudulent or frivolous lawsuits over the exposure to COVID-19," Hillmer said. "The financial risk of being dragged into court is leading many restaurants to consider shutting down."

Shawn Phetteplace from the Wisconsin chapter of Main Street Alliance, a small business advocacy group, said most of the group's approximately 40 members in Wisconsin did not want that blanket immunity because they worried it would largely favor corporations with whom they compete.

"It would put workers' lives at risk," Phetteplace said. "There's language in there that's overly broad, overly vague and, frankly, our members are folks who bent over backwards to mask up, do take-out only, keep people safe and they're doing the right thing and we believe that's what should be done throughout the state."

Assembly Speaker Robin Vos (R - Rochester) told the committee entities could still be sued. However, the language in the bill raised the standard as a plaintiff would not only need to prove they contracted the virus at an establishment; they would also have to prove the entity demonstrated "wanton or reckless" conduct.

"If people make reasonable accommodations, they would be able to be free of lawsuit," Vos said. "But the idea an employer creates an unsafe workspace, that would have to be litigated."

Debate over vaccine requirements

The executive director of the Wisconsin Nurses Association said she supported items in the bill that extended provisions allowing out-of-state health care workers to practice in Wisconsin and loosening regulations to grant temporary nursing licenses.

Gina Dennik-Champion said she had concerns about the vaccine language; she supported leaving the current exemptions in place where people can choose not to get vaccinated if the cite religious, medical, or personal conviction reasons.

"It also opens the door for conversation between the employer and employee and we would like to see that remain in place," she said. "Some of the prohibitions appearing in other parts of the statute are very worrisome."

Erin Runk from Wisconsin United for Freedom testified in favor of the vaccine provisions; she said people should have the choice to not receive the vaccine without fear of workplace consequences.

Frustration over Participation

At the end of the public hearing, health committee chair Rep. Joe Sanfelippo (R - New Berlin) criticized Democrats on the committee for not attending the hearing in-person.

The committee did not require members to wear masks; while most members wore masks when listening, lawmakers constantly removed their masks when speaking.

Democratic members said in subsequent statements they all should have been allowed to participate virtually; they added the controversial provisions in the bill would make it impossible for them to support regardless.

“Republicans continue to speak out of both sides of their mouth by claiming to want bipartisan compromise and solutions while offering legislation chock-full of poison pills that they know fails to address the public health and economic challenges of the pandemic,” Rep. Lisa Subeck (D - Madison) said in a statement.