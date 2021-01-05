Morning fog followed by a chance for sun

MADISON (WKOW) - Tuesday brings another morning of freezing fog, visibility issues and potential for slick spots for some.

Although, less counties are under the Dense Fog Advisory.

Counties under the advisory still include: Grant, Crawford, Richland, Juneau and Adams. It will be in effect until 10 a.m. Tuesday.

There's a chance for some in southern Wisconsin to finally see the sun make an appearance this afternoon before fog potentially returns tonight.

Highs in the low 30s are likely, wind chill values in the upper teens, 20s.

Quiet weather conditions are then expected through the rest of the week.

The Climate Prediction Center predicts that to be the case for the 8 to 14 day outlook as well. Warmer than average temperatures are expected.

As well as drier than average conditions for the region.

Today: Areas of freezing fog early, then partly sunny. High 32. Wind: WNW 5-10.

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Low 18. Wind: Light and variable.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy. High 31. Wind: ESE 5-10.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy. Low 20. High 31.

Friday: Mostly cloudy to partly sunny. Low 20. High 30.

Saturday: Mostly cloudy. Low 18. High 28.

Sunday: Mostly cloudy. Low 17. High 29.

Monday: Partly sunny. Low 17. High 29.